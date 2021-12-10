Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.9% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

