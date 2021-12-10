Morgan Stanley Buys 37,714 Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.52% of MIND C.T.I. worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MNDO stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.74. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 27.27%.

MIND C.T.I. Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.