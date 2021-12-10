Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 139.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $38.92 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $572.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

