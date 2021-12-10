Morgan Stanley Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TBI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth about $7,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,742,000 after buying an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 228,524 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth about $6,233,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TrueBlue by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,668,000 after buying an additional 102,357 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBI opened at $26.77 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $32.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.55.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

