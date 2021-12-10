Morgan Stanley Purchases 26,274 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Viad were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Viad by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 660.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viad by 15.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,538,000 after acquiring an additional 231,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

VVI stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $942.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

