Morgan Stanley Sells 53,289 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of SpartanNash worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.