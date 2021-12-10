Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $20.18 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $20,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.8% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 42,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,000,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

