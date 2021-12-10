Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Invests $2.15 Million in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.07% of Rackspace Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

