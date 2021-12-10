Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Eaton were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $170.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

