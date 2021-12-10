Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 100,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $645,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

