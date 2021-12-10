Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 80 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up 2.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $34,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,730,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $604.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,962. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $363.00 and a 1-year high of $614.09. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $560.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,387 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.