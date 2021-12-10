Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 77,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 136,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$143.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.