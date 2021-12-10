MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 287,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,469. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.