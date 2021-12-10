My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.00 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.35 or 0.08275013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,837.44 or 0.99803542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002788 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

