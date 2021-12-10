National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%.
FIZZ opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.03. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $98.21.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.