National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%.

FIZZ opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.03. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $98.21.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Beverage stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of National Beverage worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.