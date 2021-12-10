National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.