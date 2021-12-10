National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,207. National Vision has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.56.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

