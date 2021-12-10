Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.