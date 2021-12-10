Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €92.50 by Morgan Stanley

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €92.50 ($103.93) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €83.35 ($93.65).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €111.00 ($124.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €99.65 and a 200-day moving average of €82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($130.51). The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

