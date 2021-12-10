Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,765 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Neogen were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $40.13 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. Neogen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

