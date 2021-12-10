Netbox Coin (NBX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $185,126.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $949,411.18 and approximately $185,126.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00098152 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,276,204 coins and its circulating supply is 78,554,012 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.