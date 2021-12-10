Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $116.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist cut Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Nevro to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.38.

NVRO stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,576,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after buying an additional 302,849 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

