New Providence Acquisition Corp II’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 15th (NASDAQ:NPABU)

New Providence Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:NPABU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 15th. New Providence Acquisition Corp II had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During New Providence Acquisition Corp II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NPABU opened at $10.02 on Friday. New Providence Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

