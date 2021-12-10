New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,554 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $56,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $53.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

