New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 121,817 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,817 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Altria Group worth $99,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $44.59 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

