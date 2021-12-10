New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,669 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,290,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,669 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $91,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

