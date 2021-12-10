New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,165 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $60,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $1,745,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 83.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $293.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.65 and its 200 day moving average is $285.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

