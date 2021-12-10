New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of FedEx worth $69,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $245.25 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

