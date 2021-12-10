New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,027 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Cigna worth $82,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $211.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.47 and its 200-day moving average is $220.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.