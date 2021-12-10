Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

