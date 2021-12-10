Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.35. 100,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,433,922. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

