NEXT (NEXT) Price Down 18.8% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $848,308.11 and $1,491.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00319619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

