NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,138. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $268.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.