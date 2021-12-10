Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Nevro by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $89.52 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

