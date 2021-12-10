Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $48,985,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Chegg by 101.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 506,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 27.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of CHGG opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

