Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $630,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

TPTX stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

