Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

Shares of NSANY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 81,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,784. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.25.

NSANY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

