Norish (LON:NSH) Shares Down 7.9%

Norish Plc (LON:NSH) was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). Approximately 59,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.96. The stock has a market cap of £5.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a GBX 166 ($2.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Norish’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

