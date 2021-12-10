Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) versus TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Financial Contrast

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TowneBank and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 30.46% 12.52% 1.52% Norwood Financial 29.88% 12.00% 1.20%

Risk and Volatility

TowneBank has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. TowneBank pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TowneBank and Norwood Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

TowneBank presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.34%. Given TowneBank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TowneBank and Norwood Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $744.35 million 3.05 $145.54 million $3.10 10.07 Norwood Financial $66.24 million 3.20 $15.08 million $2.89 8.98

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TowneBank beats Norwood Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

