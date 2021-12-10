Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Novanta stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.65. 1,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 122.15 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a one year low of $115.58 and a one year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

