NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.360-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NVEE traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.89. 98 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,139. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NV5 Global by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.