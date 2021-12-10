OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 97,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

