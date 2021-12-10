OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,199 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $260.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.65. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

