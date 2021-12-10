Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after buying an additional 372,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,787,000 after buying an additional 89,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after buying an additional 527,102 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $57.75. 2,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,546. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

