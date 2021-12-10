Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114,304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $1,842,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 97,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

