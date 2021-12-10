Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Lowered by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for about 2.0% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after buying an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

OMC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.43. 8,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

