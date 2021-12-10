OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,537,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,364,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,520,000 after buying an additional 234,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter.

OMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,936. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.97. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

