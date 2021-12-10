Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.70 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.77 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,019. Ooma has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $448.15 million, a P/E ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

