Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE OWL opened at $15.31 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,738,024 shares of company stock worth $42,222,925.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,652,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $61,498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $7,323,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

