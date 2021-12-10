Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 6,900 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 208.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 370,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 66,015 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 193.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 109,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 71,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 703.2% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 227,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

